Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (7th August 2020)

Update: A total of 33851 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 7292 new cases. Sadly, we report 305 new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 9909. We send our condolences to the loved ones.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
