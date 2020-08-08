New Haven Barracks / First Degree Agg. Domestic Assault / Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020, 2104 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester-Whiting Rd. in the Town of Leicester

VIOLATIONS:

-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2020 at 2104 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault at a residence in the Town of Leicester.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Christopher Bridgmon (34), of Leicester, VT had assaulted a household member. While Troopers were speaking with Bridgmon, he engaged in violent and tumultuous behavior.

Bridgmon was subsequently placed under arrest for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Bridgmon was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

While at the New Haven Barracks, Bridgmon caused damage to state property.

Bridgmon was later transported to and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with active Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.