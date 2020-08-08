CS Kagwe Confirmed 727 new positive cases out of 6,814 samples tested in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 25,138 & 342,132 samples tested so far. Male are 539, female 188. Youngest is a 1year old & oldest 91 years old.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 25138
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.