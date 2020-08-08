Coronavirus - Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 25138

New cases: 727

CS Kagwe Confirmed 727 new positive cases out of 6,814 samples tested in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 25,138 & 342,132 samples tested so far. Male are 539, female 188. Youngest is a 1year old & oldest 91 years old.