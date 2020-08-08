Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Efforts to curb increasing cases of COVID-19 in Kampala

The Director Curative and Clinical Services, Dr Olaro Charles will closely work with Dr DanielOkello, Director of Public Health, KCCA to strengthen and renew efforts to curb increasing trends in COVID-19 in Kampala.

The focus includes:

a. Bringing the private healthcare facilities on board; mainly on case identification, notification, isolation, and referral

b. Enhance risk communication

c. Enhanced surveillance including identification and listing of all contacts

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

