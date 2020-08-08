Statement by Secretary Gorbea on 1st Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling

"Today is another victory for voting rights and the safety of Rhode Islanders. I thank the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit for upholding the removal of Rhode Island's burdensome requirement that voters obtain two witnesses or a notary to vote by mail during the pandemic, and for delivering this decision in a timely manner.

No one should have to choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote. I will always fight to ensure all Rhode Islanders can vote safely and securely."

-Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea