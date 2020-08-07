Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1400 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, August 7, 2020, in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:45 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a cane and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, August 7, 2020, 30 year-old Kevin Taylor, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.