State disciplines health care providers-R20-20

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Benton County

In June 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Shawn Ryan Miller (CG61031050) and placed him on probation for at least two years. In 2012 Miller was convicted of third-degree theft. In 2013 Miller was convicted of second-degree identity theft, second-degree escape, and four counts of second-degree possessing stolen property. In 2018 Miller was convicted of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

In July 2020 the Occupational Therapy Practice Board charged occupational therapist Cathi Denee Cardon (OT60199045) with unprofessional conduct. Cardon allegedly documented treatment for a patient in the patient’s medical record in which she admittedly never provided, and failed to respond to the department regarding this allegation.

Clark County

In July 2020 the Agency Affiliated Counselor Program granted the license application of agency affiliated counselor Erin Lynn Matheny (CG61058351) and immediately placed it on probation for three years. Matheny was convicted of first degree criminal impersonation in 2017 and possession of methamphetamine in 2016.

In July 2020 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Jordan Ryun Pfeifer (MA60681337) with unprofessional conduct. Pfeifer allegedly touched a client improperly and told the client she was beautiful.

Douglas County

In July 2020 the secretary of health charged emergency medical technician Leilani Rae Dipaula (ES60505703) with unprofessional conduct. While responding to an emergency call, Dipaula allegedly stole a patient’s prescription for Oxycodone.

King County

In June 2020 the Veterinary Board agreed to reinstate the veterinary technician credential of Katie Elizabeth Sorlien (AT60222792), whose license was suspended in January 2020 because she didn’t complete required continuing education despite affirming otherwise.

In July 2020 the Naturopathy Board charged naturopathic physician Jelina M. Ip (NT60601419) with unprofessional conduct. Ip’s license to practice as a naturopathic physician in Arizona was restricted to include not practicing minor surgery, administering intravenous therapy, certifying patients for medical marijuana use, dispensing any controlled substances or dispensing any medication requiring a prescription.

In July 2020 the Veterinary Board charged veterinary medication clerk Eugenio Q. Acena (VM00001006) with unprofessional conduct. Acena allegedly represented himself to a client as a veterinarian, examined the client’s cat, and prescribed medication intended to be used in dogs only and not in cats. Charges say the cat was found dead five days later.

In June 2020 the Dental Commission withdrew a statement of charges against dentist Michael Kay (DE00006324).

Pierce County

In July 2020 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Johanna Rebecca Gardner (MA60413850) with unprofessional conduct. Gardner allegedly didn’t supply proof of having completed required continuing education.

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant and Medical Assistant programs charged registered nursing assistant and medical assistant-phlebotomist Rothanai Phan (NA60650871, PC60928731) with unprofessional conduct. Phan allegedly provided false information and forged documents to get the medical assistant-phlebotomist license while the registered nursing assistant license was suspended.