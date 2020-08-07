Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Final phase of I-25 project from Randall-Horse Creek to begin next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be wrapping up a summer-long project on Interstate 25 between mile markers 11-16 over the next few weeks.

Starting Monday, weather permitting, crews will be milling and placing a high performance wearing course between the Randall and Horse Creek interchanges. A high-performance wearing course helps to improve driving surface durability and friction.

The work will involve interstate lane closures as well as closing each I-25 on- and off-ramp in the project area for short periods of time. The ramp closures will likely last between an hour and half the day for milling and paving, respectively.

Due to the frequently changing closures, motorists through the area over the next few weeks are encouraged to stay alert and plan potential alternative routes to their destinations. Obey all posted signs and traffic control, and take it slow through the work zone.

In total, the milling paving operations are expected to take about three weeks. All work schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability. 

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

