1.5 Million Participants Worldwide Expected to Join August 8 Online Rally for Peace, Reconciliation and Mutual Prosperity

World Leaders to point the way forward beyond global challenges, including Covid-19, race relations, environmental issues, and global economic downturn

/EIN News/ --

Washington, DC, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rally of Hope to use new technology to connect more than a million people around the world

 

When: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 9:00 PM Eastern (Korean time: Aug 9, 10:00 AM)

(In Chicago: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 8:00 p.m. (Central Daylight Time)

(In Los Angeles: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 6 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time)

 

What: World leaders join a virtual rally, with more than 1.5 million expected participants worldwide, to address global challenges such as COVID-19, environmental degradation, poverty, ethnic and racial discord, offering their vision and recommendations for a hopeful future for all people, as one universal family.

 

Who: The online One Million Rally of Hope, dedicated to the theme of “The Realization of a Heavenly Unified World of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values”, is sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation and allied groups.

 

Speakers: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon; Hon. Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Hon. Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister of Niger; Hon. Chuichi Date, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan; as well as leaders from Oceania, Europe and South America.

 

UPF co-Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han will offer a special keynote message of hope to humanity.

 

Access: The full two hours and thirty minute program can be accessed internationally through Live Streaming at: https://www.worldsummit.or.kr/rally/index.php

 

Attachments 

Larry Moffitt
Universal Peace Federation USA
202-669-0387
lmoffitt@us.upf.org

