PR 20-57 Farinelli v. City of Central Falls – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the City violated the APRA when it failed to respond to her APRA request within ten (10) business days. The City did not dispute that it failed to timely respond to the request and indicated that the failure was due to the request going to a "spam" folder. Accordingly, we found that the City violated the APRA by failing to timely respond to the request. We also noted that the City recently committed substantially the same violation and directed the City to submit a supplemental response regarding why this latest violation should not be considered willful and knowing, or reckless. VIOLATION FOUND.

