RIDOH Recommends Reopening Third Beach and Easton's Beach for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown and Easton's Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic has made this beach season unique. The beach experience will be different for visitors than in previous years. RIDOH strongly recommends that whether in the sand or the waves, beachgoers follow physical distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum distance of six feet from people outside their household or stable group. While at the beach this summer, it is recommended that you wear a face covering in any crowded area (for example, the bathroom, concessions areas, or parking lots during busy times). However, face coverings are not required when you are easily, continuously, and measurably at least six feet from others. Face coverings should not be worn while swimming or playing in the water. When you follow these guidelines, you are doing your part to keep yourself and others safe and healthy.

