401GO announces payroll integration with Rippling for its full service 401(k) retirement plan offering

Fintech 401k platform for small businesses 401go Small Business Retirement Plans

401GO, a 401k retirement plan provider, integrates with yet another payroll provider to make it even easier for a business to get a 401K retirement plan going.

We are pleased to have a full 360 degree integration now available to our current and future clients using Rippling and look forward to even more integrations in the next few months.” — Jared Porter