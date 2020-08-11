401GO announces payroll integration with Rippling for its full service 401(k) retirement plan offering
401GO, a 401k retirement plan provider, integrates with yet another payroll provider to make it even easier for a business to get a 401K retirement plan going.
We are pleased to have a full 360 degree integration now available to our current and future clients using Rippling and look forward to even more integrations in the next few months.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 401GO, a FinTech 401k provider, recently completed a 360 degree integration with Rippling’s payroll API platform. Employee details and their 401(k) related payroll deduction data are automatically transferred from Rippling to 401GO for mutual clients and 401GO transmits employee 401(k) elections making for a complete and seamless experience for businesses and their employees.
— Jared Porter
“401GO’s payroll integration with Rippling is the latest of several completed payroll integrations for 401GO and there are several more in progress which we plan to announce soon” states 401GO CEO, Jared Porter. “Our philosophy is to build integrations with the preferred payroll vendors used by our clients and increasingly we find that our clients and prospects actively seek our recommendation on using payroll vendors that integrate with 401GO.” Porter adds.
401GO and Rippling customer Bridget Harkins, President of Wheels Up Wealth says, “ 401GO’s level of service even to a tiny new 401k plan like ours has been impeccable. They spent extensive time helping us model and choose options and have gone out of their way to set up an integration with Rippling, our payroll provider. Long story short, I would highly recommend 401GO for smaller employers.”
For current and new customers the 401GO Rippling integration is available now and can be automatically set up as soon as an employer completes 401GO’s industry leading 8-minute 401k plan creation done online. That is the power of automation and leveraging technology to improve a 401k industry riddled with inefficiencies. 401GO's automation doesn't end there, in fact everything about their platform is highlighted by automation: administration, year-end work, notifications, tax reporting, compliance, etc.
About 401GO
Founded in 2018, 401GO has the mission to make 401(k) plans accessible to all businesses. Whether it's a new startup 401k plan or an existing 401(k) plan, they make setup and administration easy and straightforward. To help ensure everyone is ready for retirement they have low costs and suitable 401(k) investments. No hidden costs, such as setup, document, or filing fees. Their pricing is a simple per participant fee of $9 per month—and that’s it. 401GO and Rippling are unaffiliated entities.
