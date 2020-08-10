Northshire Consulting and 401GO Partner for 401K Plan Solution Exclusively for Chambers of Commerce and Their Members
The modernization of 401k platforms make retirement plans more accessible than ever and enable chambers of commerce to add increased value to their members.
Going forward, we believe chambers will play a key role in helping the 50 million American workers without access to a workplace retirement account.”SOUTHINGTON, CT, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northshire Consulting, LLC “Northshire” a nationally recognized brand and thought leader in the Chamber of Commerce community, is pleased to announce the selection of 401GO as the recordkeeper for Northshire’s National Chamber of Commerce Micro Market Solution.
Northshire’s solution allows Chambers to offer a robust retirement plan without sacrifice. The solution will work best with startup plans and small market plans. This will provide relief to small businesses of many fiduciary duties and operational procedures they have today. Letters of intent from chambers and their member businesses are being processed today.
“What we consistently hear from chambers is their desire to add value to their membership and bring new opportunities to the table. Whether the solution is this micro market solution, a Pooled Employer Plan, or an Association Retirement Plan, Northshire can bring a full suite of options to chambers,” said Brian Williams, President at Northshire Consulting.
401GO’s data infrastructure will integrate with Northshire’s proprietary supplementary statement system, and with local 401k advisors serving their respective chambers.
“With the Association Retirement Plan ruling in July 2019, and the SECURE (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) Act passing in December, it paved the way for Chambers to take a real leadership role in the financial wellness of their community. The chamber structure is uniquely positioned to be a trusted entity with their local businesses. Going forward, we believe chambers will play a key role in helping the 50 million American
workers without access to a workplace retirement account.” added Williams.
About 401GO
Founded by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and business owners, 401GO was built knowing that most employers know very little about 401(k) plans and are simply looking for a quick, easy to use and affordable solution. While focusing on the needs of a small business they modernized everything from nonsensical industry jargon to the processes in place for setting up and administering a 401(k) plan. They coupled this fresh approach with automation and built a fully integrated and intuitive system that does the work of what is typically done by 3-4 providers. Ultimately, with extensive levels of efficiency and automation, they save employers and employees money, time and hassle, giving them the opportunity to save for retirement.
About Northshire Consulting, LLC
Northshire Consulting, LLC is a leading provider of consulting and investment advisory services to Chambers across the country. In 2020 alone, Northshire has provided valuable consulting services to well over 100 Chambers who are at various stages in the 401(k) process. Their ability to partner with local advisors while coordinating the program at the national level has been extremely popular with Chambers. President Brian D. Williams has appeared on chamber content such as the Chamber Chat Podcast. Northshire coordinated the first Association Retirement Plan launch for a small chamber (<500 members) in the country.
