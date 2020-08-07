FreeSalesLeads.us Launches First FREE Sales Leads Site to Help Salespeople & Small Business Owners

FreeSalesLeads.us has launched a service to provide free sales leads to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreeSalesLeads.us has launched a service to provide free sales leads to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.For months now, businesses have been losing sales and having a tough time generating revenue. But now they can get free sales leads to help them find new customers and grow their sales just by going to FreeSalesLeads.us.Business and consumer sales leads are available free of charge. The service contains leads on over 14 million businesses, 160 million households and 100 million homeowners and can be selected in many different ways.It’s very easy to sign up and no credit card is required."It's up to us to do whatever we can to help small businesses impacted by this pandemic," says Robert Smith, CTO.For free sales leads visit FreeSalesLeads.us.About FreeSalesLeads.usFressalesLeads.us is the leading provider of free sales leads to salespeople and small business owners. In these difficult times when businesses are losing revenue and trying to stay afloat, FreeSalesLeads.us is providing a solution to help them to find new customers and grow their sales. Users have access to business and consumer databases and can filter their results to find the right prospects. The service is absolutely free, no credit card is required.