Runway 4R-22L will be closed overnight for construction at HNL on Aug. 12, 2020

Main, News Posted on Aug 7, 2020 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runway 4R-22L will be closed for runway improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., planned for one night only.

During closure hours, flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of air traffic over the Ewa Plains.

HDOT appreciates the community’s understanding while the work to provide improved facilities is underway.

###