Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,757 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Herbert lowers flags in honor of Sgt. Bryan Mount

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug 7, 2020) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of Utah on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in honor of the life and service of Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, who will be laid to rest that day.

Sgt. Mount was killed while conducting combat operations in northeast Syria on July 21, 2020.

The governor has issued the following statement: 

“Tomorrow we will honor Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount for his selfless life and for his dedication and sacrifice to our country. He was a devoted soldier, husband, son and friend to all those with whom he served. His life of kindness, love and friendship is one well-lived no matter the length of time. Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences, support and prayers to the Mount family at this time.”

~Governor Gary Herbert

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, August 8, 2020, only. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect. 

# # #

You just read:

Gov. Herbert lowers flags in honor of Sgt. Bryan Mount

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.