Dr. Ezekiel Akande Talks About Nigeria's Potential in Clean Energy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ezekiel Akande discusses the possibility of Nigeria surpassing many first-world nations in clean energy.
Nigeria is home to a treasure trove of natural resources. Unfortunately, foreign influence, political unrest, and a devastating civil war have all prevented the African nation from reaching its full potential. As a result, many economists and historians dismiss Nigeria as a world leader — but that could all change in the coming years.
Ezekiel Akande is a medical doctor who spent years studying the political landscape in West Africa. He has also studied the effects of clean energy on human health and local economies. According to Dr. Ezekiel Akande, Nigeria has the potential to lead the world in clean energy resources and production.
Dr. Ezekiel Akande Lists 5 Ways Clean Energy Could Transform Nigeria
After years of research and a passion for Nigerian culture and heritage, Dr. Ezekiel Akande came to the conclusion that Nigeria has the potential to compete with some of the top-economic countries in the world — even the United States. Here are the 5 ways that Ezekiel Akande believes clean energy could transform Nigeria:
“When it comes down to it, clean energy is the future. Coal and fossil fuels are unsustainable. So, if Nigeria can jump ahead of some other countries, like the US, that continue to bow to corporate interests, it could give the country a huge leg up in the decades to come.” - Ezekiel Akande
“It’s well-established that fossil fuels and other non-clean energy sources are a detriment to human health and safety. Pollution is one of the largest killers on the planet. It is especially harmful in poor communities with limited access to high-quality healthcare. Investing in clean energy could help reduce pollution in the region, save lives, and preserve medical resources.” - Dr. Ezekiel Akande
“The unemployment rate in Nigeria rests around 20% and has increased little by little every year for the last decade. Creating jobs via government-funded clean energy initiatives could put money in the hands of those who need it most in the country.” - Ezekiel Akande
“Diversification is key for any country’s economic future. Historically, a huge percentage of Nigeria’s economy has relied on petroleum exports. The COVID-19 pandemic and tanking of crude oil prices prove that this kind of economy cannot remain stable through tough times. Transitioning to clean energy output could help bring economic diversification to a country that desperately needs it.” - Dr. Ezekiel Akande
“It goes without saying that clean energy shouldn’t just be a means to a financial end. Moving away from coal and fossil fuels will ultimately help the planet. Nigeria and the rest of West and Sub-Saharan Africa have enough issues to deal with at the moment. Dying from pollution-related illnesses shouldn’t be one of them.” - Ezekiel Akande
“I want Nigeria to further exploit other sources of clean energy that are cost-effective and would enable the supply of power to at least 80% of its population thus driving development and impacting all sectors of the economy. Relatively new sources of energy like hydrogen cell, nuclear, solar, wind, etc would be areas of great advantage to look into instead of the current expensive fossil fuel-based power generation. The distribution and transmission protocols must be perfected.” - Dr. Ezekiel Akande
