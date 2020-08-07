Route 30 Westinghouse Bridge Washing Operations Start Monday in North Versailles

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing washing activities on the Route 30 Westinghouse Bridge in North Versailles Township, Allegheny County will start Monday, August 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Route 30 Westinghouse Bridge located between Clyde Avenue and Linden Avenue as crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. conduct bridge washing activities. Restrictions will occur weekdays from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, August 21. Washing operations will be coordinated with other construction projects in the area.

