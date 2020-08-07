SCWorx to Resume Trading on Nasdaq Monday, August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx, Corp., (Nasdaq: WORX) today announced that Nasdaq has notified it that trading in its common stock will resume on The Nasdaq Stock Market, this coming Monday, August 10, 2020.
Contacts:
Timothy A. Hannibal
thannibal@scworx.com
