SCWorx to Resume Trading on Nasdaq Monday, August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx, Corp., (Nasdaq: WORX) today announced that Nasdaq has notified it that trading in its common stock will resume on The Nasdaq Stock Market, this coming Monday, August 10, 2020.


Contacts:

Timothy A. Hannibal

thannibal@scworx.com

