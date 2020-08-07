Passage Bio to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 13, 2020 to report its second quarter 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial 833-528-0605 (domestic) or 830-221-9711 (international) and refer to conference ID 5679946. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license eleven more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

zofia.mita@sternir.com