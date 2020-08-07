Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $161.2 million or $60.85 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($56.6) million or ($21.04) per share for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($180.7) million or ($68.53) per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($1.8) million or ($0.67) per share the prior year.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|06/30/2020
|06/30/2019
|06/30/2020
|06/30/2019
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$161.2
|($56.6
|)
|($180.7
|)
|($1.8
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$60.85
|($21.04
|)
|($68.53
|)
|($0.67
|)
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082