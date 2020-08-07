Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota Discusses Universal Orlando Delaying All Work on Epic Universe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Theme park reviewer Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota discusses the delay on all work at the new Universal Studios Epic Universe park.
All construction at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe park has recently been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new Epic Universe theme park was scheduled to open in October 2023, but Mayor of Orange County Jerry Demings recently stated that the construction would be set back at least one year. Theme park reviewer Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota recently commented on the delay.
"It comes as no surprise that the opening of Epic Universe will be delayed," Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota said. "The theme park industry has taken a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic, and it's going to take years for the industry to recover."
Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained that theme park revenue took a 32-percent hit in the first quarter of 2020, and it's expected to be worse in the second. However, Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained that Universal Orlando opened its doors to the public on June 5, 2020, which shows hope for improvement in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota added that despite the setbacks experienced in the Epic Universe park, it is still set to be one of the most impressive park improvements in 2023. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained that Universal Orlando is keeping a lot of the information about Epic Universe extremely private. However, she confirmed it is expected to contain the new Super Nintendo World. Super Nintendo World is expected to be the center of Epic Universe, as the park signed a deal with Nintendo several years ago. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota added that Nintendo fans can start getting excited about a Mario Kart ride, a Yoshi attraction, and a Donkey Kong themed roller coaster.
Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota stated that another new land expected to come to the park is one based on the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota added that these insider tips were leaked from permits taken out for the construction of the park. Additional potential attractions include a double-launch roller coaster, an indoor snow building, a water area with a boat ride, and more. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained we can expect to see those that rival or even surpass some of the latest and greatest rides at Walt Disney World.
"As a member of the theme park industry, I'm looking forward to seeing a new addition to Orlando parks following this pandemic," Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota said. "It will bring a new spark of hope, imagination, and ambition to our Florida parks, which are a major part of our state's economy and livelihood."
