Eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 closed in Jackson starting on Saturday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-94 US-127

CLOSEST CITY:                  Jackson

START DATE:     9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020        

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 to perform ramp and shoulder reconstruction. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via southbound M-50 (West Avenue) to eastbound I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) and back to southbound US-127. 

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.

 

Eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 closed in Jackson starting on Saturday

