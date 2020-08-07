Eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 closed in Jackson starting on Saturday
COUNTY: Jackson
HIGHWAYS: I-94 US-127
CLOSEST CITY: Jackson
START DATE: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 to perform ramp and shoulder reconstruction. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via southbound M-50 (West Avenue) to eastbound I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) and back to southbound US-127.
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.