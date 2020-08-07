Gov. Herbert lowers flags in honor of Sgt. Bryan Mount

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug 7, 2020) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of Utah on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in honor of the life and service of Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, who will be laid to rest that day.

Sgt. Mount was killed while conducting combat operations in northeast Syria on July 21, 2020.

The governor has issued the following statement:

“Tomorrow we will honor Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount for his selfless life and for his dedication and sacrifice to our country. He was a devoted soldier, husband, son and friend to all those with whom he served. His life of kindness, love and friendship is one well-lived no matter the length of time. Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences, support and prayers to the Mount family at this time.” ~Governor Gary Herbert

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, August 8, 2020, only. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

