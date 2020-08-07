Senator Pam Iovino Announces $324,000 in Education Equity Grants to 37th Senatorial District

Allegheny County, PA – August 7, 2020 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Pam Iovino announced that $324,211 in education equity grants will go to two Career and Technical Centers (CTCs), two public school districts, an intermediate unit, and a charter school in the 37th Senatorial District. The grants are intended to enhance education access and inclusion for students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds, part of Pennsylvania’s CARES Act allocation.

“I am so pleased to see these strategic investments in the equity, safety, and quality of education in the 37th Senatorial District,” said Senator Iovino (D – Allegheny & Washington). “As we prepare for the coming academic year, this funding will help primary, secondary, and post-secondary education institutions adapt operations to ensure that our schools function and teach safely and that education in our communities remains top-notch in quality.”

Grant funding to the 37th Senatorial District includes:

Parkway West CTC – $120,650

Steel Center for Career and Technical Education – $117,361

Fort Cherry School District – $28,800

Carlynton School District – $21,500

Allegheny Intermediate Unit – $18,250

Propel Charter School (Montour) – $17,650

The grants to Fort Cherry and Carlynton School Districts, Allegheny Intermediate Unit, and Propel Charter School (Montour) are part of a $13 million allocation of Continuing of Education Equity Grants (CEEG) for the 2020-21 academic year. This funding may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or may be used toward providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework. Schools with the highest percentage of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.

The two CTC grants are part of a $10.5 million statewide package of CTC Equity Grants to support effective continuity of education programs such as summer and other expanded programming, and industry credential assessments for students enrolled in CTCs that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

All of these education equity grants come from GEER funds, which the CARES Act authorizes governors to distribute at their discretion. Eligible GEER uses include the purchasing of protective equipment, hand sanitizer/cleaning products, equipment or technology for remote instruction, and digital health apps to assist in contact tracing and monitoring of students, as well as installation of barriers or other protective devices in facilities.

