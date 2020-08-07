Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Brewster Announces $163,400 in State Emergency Relief Education Grants

McKeesport – August 7, 2020 – State Senator Jim Brewster today announced five state pandemic relief grants totaling $163,400 to area schools.

“These emergency funds will help these local schools continue to provide a quality educational curriculum during this pandemic,” Brewster said. “It is imperative that schools remain vigilant, viable and flexible. It is equally important for all branches of government to bolster their efforts with sound strategic support and resources.”

The schools include:

  • Kiski Area SD                       $41,300
  • Leechburg Area SD            $17,650
  • McKeesport Area SD         $59,250
  • Propel CS-McKeesport      $13,550
  • Propel CS-Pitcairn              $12,300
  • Propel CS-Braddock Hills  $19,350

The schools received Continuity of Education Equity Grant (CEEG) funds. The emergency funds are aimed at helping administrators and school boards avoid disruptions in teaching and learning. The grants are formulated to support schools with high percentages of students unable to participate in continuity of education.

