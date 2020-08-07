» News » 2020 » Hunter-Dawson and Towosahgy state historic sites h...

Hunter-Dawson and Towosahgy state historic sites host public information meeting Aug. 22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 7, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting for Hunter-Dawson and Towosahgy state historic sites on Saturday, Aug. 22. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Hunter-Dawson house at Hunter-Dawson State Historic site. Participants can help celebrate the 160th anniversary of the house with a free tour after the meeting.

The public is invited to share comments about the historic sites and their operations during the informational meeting. Historic site staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located at 312 Dawson Road, New Madrid. For more information, please contact the site at 573-748-5340.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###