Radix Health Ranked in Top Ten by the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Atlanta
Award Recognizes Radix’s Impressive GrowthATLANTA, GA, US, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, provider of patient access technologies, was ranked 10th by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in its 2020 Pacesetter list of the top 100 fastest-growing companies in Atlanta.
To qualify, businesses needed to be based in the Atlanta metropolitan area, and they couldn’t be a subsidiary of another company. In addition, the business needed to be established in the first quarter of 2017 or earlier, experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50% and attained between $1 million and $300 million in revenue during 2019.
In reviewing companies of various sizes, the Atlanta Business Chronicle used “a growth index formula to even the playing field among businesses of various sizes.” Revenue and employee growth from 2017 through 2019 are also used to rank companies and create a weighted average growth index.
Radix Health’s number 10 ranking was based on 4,005.15 percent revenue growth and 492.86 percent employee growth from 2017 to 2019, attributed to various factors including organic sales focused on markets where helping clients elevates the quality of patient experience.
“I’m honored that we are being recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Our team thrives on innovation, growth, and helping our clients deliver an outstanding patient experience. We’re proud to be included in this prestigious list of growing companies,” shared Arun Mohan (MD, CEO, and Co-Founder of Radix Health).
The Pacesetter recognition continues an impressive year of awards for Radix Health. This honor comes after being named the best startup in Georgia to work for by Forbes and one of “Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®” by The National Association for Business Resources.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
