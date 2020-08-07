Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Aug. 13

Des Moines, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 8:30 a.m., on Aug. 13.

The teleconference is open to the public. The teleconference will originate from Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water Street North, Quasqueton. To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 13 meeting.

Approval of Agenda Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc. *Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC *Public Land Management Project: Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course, Mitchell County

Approve Minutes of July 9 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Brass Bluegill Award and Special Recognition - 2020

Request for Naming Convention of The State Pier at Arnolds Park to The Berkley Bedell State Pier

Contract Amendment-5 with RA Outdoors, LLC d.b.a. Aspira

Chapter 27 – Land and Water Conservation Fund, City and County Grant Recommendations Fiscal Year 2020

Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning – Final Rule (Rathbun Lake)

Chapter 101, Falconry Regulations – Permit Lottery Drawing

Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.

Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC

Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Public Land Management Project: Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course, Mitchell County

Contract with FYRA Engineering, LLC

Contract with OMG Midwest Inc., DBA Hallett Materials

Public Land Acquisition Projects Bloody Run Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Clayton County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) Hawthorn Lake WMA, Mahaska County – INHF Pilot Knob State Park, Winnebago County – Upland Prairies, LLC Fish Farms Mounds WMA, Allamakee County – Van Brocklin

Construction – Large Projects Cold Springs District Office, Pavement Replacement – Cass County Ventura Access, Boat Ramp Replacement – Cerro Gordo County

General Discussion

Next Meeting, Sept. 10 in Harrison County

