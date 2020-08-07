Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parenting Kids with ADHD and Related Challenges Just Got a Little Easier

Mother and Daughter Laughing in the Sun

Parenting Kids with ADHD and Related Challenges Just Got a Little Easier!

Parent Virtual Support Group

As a parent of complex kids myself, I’m passionate about helping other parents overcome the burnout and exhaustion they experience, especially now. This is where they can have support and connection.”
— Cheryl Susman
NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school year begins, parents of children with ADHD and related challenges have a more challenging road ahead with hybrid learning and e-learning. To help support them, Cheryl Susman, ADHD Coach & Educational Therapist is offering a Complimentary Preview on August 26 or Thursday, September 10, Noon – 1, for the new virtual support group, Partnering with Parents of Complex Kids. The purpose of the group is to support parents in these unprecedented times so they can build stronger family relationships, gain skills to cope with daily challenges, and help their children become more independent learners with less stress.

The group will meet twice-monthly, Wednesdays, Noon – 1 pm, the first and third Wednesdays of the month (September will meet 9/16 and 9/30).

“As a parent of complex kids myself, I’m passionate about helping other parents overcome the burnout and exhaustion they experience, especially now,” said Susman. “Oftentimes parents can feel overwhelmed, isolated, and alone, and I’m excited for this group where parents can have some support and connection.”
To find out more, go to bit.ly/PartneringPreview

Cheryl Susman, ADHD Coach & Educational Therapist, helps parents, adults, and entrepreneurs living with ADHD and related challenges reduce stress, boost confidence, and create the family life they want.

Cheryl Susman
Cheryl Susman ADHD Coaching
+1 847-757-8780
