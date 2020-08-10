EdisonReport Launches designing lighting (dl), a Digital Magazine Focused on the Business of Lighting Design(tm)
EdisonReport launches a new magazine, designing lighting, that is dedicated to advancing the critical role that lighting design plays in architectural projects.
With cancellation of trade shows and many designers working from home, we wanted to develop a new media platform to communicate with designers, the most influential members of the lighting community”BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- designing lighting (dl), a bi-monthly digital magazine, has published its debut issue. designing lighting promotes the value and importance of lighting design in advancing the critical role of lighting in architecture.
— Randy Reid
The first issue includes content from such notable lighting experts as Jim Benya, Barbara Horton, Paul Marantz, Mariana Figueiro and others.
The designing lighting website—launched in July—provides up-to-date news on developments in the lighting design industry, and three new special resources: 1) a single source calendar with industry-wide CEU courses, 2) a comprehensive library of award-winning projects from major industry awards programs dating back to 1968 and 3) a job board where companies can post their lighting design opportunities for free.
designing lighting is the brain-child of EdisonReport’s founder and editor Randy Reid. “The lighting design community has been underserved recently with the largest magazines scaling back or going out of business,” said Reid, “With the cancellation of trade shows and many designers working from home, we wanted to develop a new media platform to communicate with designers, the most influential, yet often overlooked, members of the lighting community.”
Cliff Smith, a 21-year lighting industry media veteran, serves as publisher and is responsible for all marketing partnerships. Smith was National Sales Manager, Lighting, for ARCHITECT (official magazine of the AIA), Sales Manager for ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING and other design industry properties since 1999.
To subscribe, visit designinglighting.com.
About designing lighting:
designing lighting is focused on the Business of Lighting Design™ and provides business information to the lighting design community. In addition to the website, designing lighting publishes bi-monthly online magazines featuring original content, interviews within the community and highlights successful and award-winning lighting designs. designing lighting is based in the U.S. but also includes editorial content from Europe and Asia.
