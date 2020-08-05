Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,809 in the last 365 days.

Deer Creek motorized closure in unit 10A north of Pierce now in effect

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) in cooperation with Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and PotlatchDeltic Corporation recently revisited a long-standing agreement for a motorized closure surrounding the Deer Creek Reservoir in game management unit 10A north of Pierce, ID. Approximately 4,820 acres are included in the road closure agreement originally signed in the late 1980’s. The purpose of this closure is to; reduce road and trail maintenance due to yearlong use by motorized vehicles on production timber system roads, enhance big game security, manage and promote quality and provide a locally different type of recreational hunting and fishing experience. Many motorists were unaware of the long-standing closure as it was not enforced and signage not present due to lack of maintenance over the years. Recently, various independent local hunters brought this issue to the local conservation officer’s attention.  In cooperation PotlatchDeltic, IDL and IDFG decided to re-sign and enforce the closure of this unique area and recreational opportunity. The closure is now posted with new signage and the non-motorized restrictions will be enforced this fall. Please respect this area by enjoying it on foot and limit motorized use to existing open roads. For more information, contact the IDFG regional office at (208) 799-5010.

You just read:

Deer Creek motorized closure in unit 10A north of Pierce now in effect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.