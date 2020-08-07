Women In Business: What CPA Rachel Daddesio Wants You To Know About Creating A Start-Up
EINPresswire.com/ -- CPA Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery is passionate about helping women in business. She knows how tough it can be to get a start-up off the ground, and she's offering her top tips to women who are looking to create a business they can build over time.
Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery recommends that women who are interested in starting a business check out the many grants available. Grants.gov offers several grants (money that does not have to be paid back) to people who want to start their own business. Rachel Daddesio recommends checking back for grants regularly, as the opportunities change quickly. Even if you're not sure whether you're completely qualified for a grant, Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery recommends applying anyway. Often, companies and charitable organizations give grant money to the most qualified applicant, even if they don't check all of the boxes.
It's also important to get the education you need to understand the law as it relates to your business. Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery recommends checking your local resources to find opportunities to meet with legal counsel. Many cities offer clinics with free legal advice for small business owners.
Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery also recommends finding a group of like-minded female entrepreneurs to support you as you grow your business. It can be tough being a woman starting a business, and it's key that you have support from other people who are in the same boat. Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery encourages you to congregate with both people who are in similar lines of work and those who are not, as you can all learn from and support one another.
Creating a workspace is also important, according to Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery, even if you're currently just working from your computer or tablet. Not only is this good for you to get in the right headspace when it's time to work, but according to Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery, having a home office can also be a great tax write off. If you're doing the work and putting in the long hours, you deserve to get all the benefits that come with having your own space.
Rachel Daddesio of Montgomery also recommends taking some time each day to work on yourself, rather than on your business. Entrepreneurship is hard, and it's key that you take the time you need to de-stress at the end of each day. In between applying for grants, finding your workspace, meeting with lawyers, and diving into learning more about your line of work, be sure to remember that you're working to better your life, not work yourself into the ground. It's ok to take a step back and enjoy the fruits of your hard work.
