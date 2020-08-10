Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Libertarian Party Assembly District 7 Candidate James Just Calls For The Need For Civility In Politics.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, August 7th 2020, Libertarian Party Assembly District 7 Candidate James Just sent out letters to Senator Pan and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales discussing his call for civility in Politics. James Just is a political commentator and an independent contractor, who understands the small business entrepreneur. He is here to to be a voice for those who are being accused of being "Trump supporters," "trolls," and "labor brokers" merely because they don't agree with a bill that has negatively impacted hundreds of thousands of California workers; putting them at the risk of unemployment or out of work due to its attack on independent contractors and small business.

James Just writes "Many of these disenfranchised people are Democrats and Independents, not just Republicans, or Libertarians, like me. Yet you lump them all into the same group and denigrate them frequently. This practice needs to end." James continues to explain "Our leaders need to set an example of etiquette, maturity and decorum. They need to listen to all of their constituents, not just their own party members, and truly be representatives of the people, not special interests." Now is the time to hold them accountable.

To find out more about James Just and his campaign for CA State Assembly, District 7 at http://just4assembly.com

Can also find the letter linked here: https://just4assembly.com/legislative-civility/?fbclid=IwAR0U_CK1rLIG6i0rEDW6pp7K-b1GGyqAhw0w8ldFQw5zrmXZ1-B9CamX7J0

