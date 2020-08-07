Multimedia Advisory: Coastal GasLink reaches a major milestone in Kitimat

/EIN News/ -- KITIMAT, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- District of Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth (left) and Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer (right), broke ground at the project’s Kitimat Meter Station yesterday. The station is one of two compressor and metering stations that will become the anchor points of the natural gas pipeline. This important milestone was made possible thanks to the District of Kitimat’s close partnership and support. Together, we are proud to be part of B.C.’s healthy economic recovery. To learn more, visit CoastalGasLink.com.
Coastal GasLink reaches a major milestone in Kitimat
District of Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth (left) and Coastal GasLink President, David Pfeiffer (right), broke ground at the project’s Kitimat Meter Station yesterday. The station is one of two compressor and metering stations that will become the anchor points of the natural gas pipeline. This important milestone was made possible thanks to the District of Kitimat’s close partnership and support. Together, we are proud to be part of B.C.’s healthy economic recovery. To learn more, visit CoastalGasLink.com.
