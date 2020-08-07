Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Recruiting Co-Op to Serve Just 100 LA Moms and Help Improve Quality of Life

Recruiting Co-Op members enjoy gift cards to LA's best health food stores

Join The Recruiting Co-Op Before October 1st, 2020 to Enjoy Gift for Christmas

Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoFeedLA.com

Members that participate in The Recruiting Co-Op earn proceeds to fund education, food, and housing for their family.

I love to help moms make life better!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Founder, The Recruiting Co-Op
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help 100 LA moms fund education (school tuition), food (enjoy supermarket savings), and housing (mortgage repay).

Co-Op Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn proceeds and improve the quality of their family's life.

According to Recruiting Co-Op, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Moms simply make introductions to your husbands, bosses, or friends who hire professional staff; Recruiting for Good does the leg work, and earns finders' fees that are shared to make life better."

How to Join The Recruiting Co-Op

Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to schedule a time and speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good (Co-Op).

1. Mom completes call; and is invited to participate (introduce an executive or manager at a company hiring professional staff).

2. Recruiting for Good helps company find and hire a professional for the company; and earns a finder's fee.

3. Upon completion of probation period (90 days); Recruiting for Good donates $500 to a nonprofit helping feed LA. And co-op member (mom) receives $5,000 toward education, food, or housing.

If company continues to retain Recruiting for Good for more hires; Co-Op member will earn $500 from every subsequent hire.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Join the Co-Op before October 1, 2020 and enjoy a $2500 shopping gift card for Christmas. Life is fun and rewarding for those who participate....enjoy shopping for good."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.

The Recruiting Co-Op purpose is to help 100 LA moms improve the quality of life for their family; by helping fund education (school tuition), food (supermarket savings), and housing (mortgage repay). Members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to provide staffing services (fulltime placements). Monies are generated to benefit Co-Op members www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
The Recruiting Co-Op to Serve Just 100 LA Moms and Help Improve Quality of Life

