Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on August 12 via Teleconference

August 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, August 12 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the equine industry, updates from industry representatives, and reports from stable inspectors.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

For further details about the meeting, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5798.



