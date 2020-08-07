Governor Abbott Announces Federally Funded COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

August 7, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has established four temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County. Two testing sites in Houston and Pasadena began operations yesterday, and two testing sites in Houston and Kingwood will begin operations on Monday, August 10th. Each location will be able to process 1,250 tests per day, or a total of 60,000 tests across the four sites. These testing sites have been established through a partnership with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, Harris County, and the City of Houston.

"As we address surges in COVID-19 cases across the state, increasing testing is essential to detecting and mitigating the spread of this virus," said Governor Abbott. "I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for providing our communities with the additional resources they need to combat COVID-19."

“The Trump Administration is doubling-down on support to areas hard hit by COVID-19. Standing up surge testing sites is one of many tools the Trump Administration is utilizing to assist local leadership to reduce community spread,” said ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD. “Data including positive rates and demographic data will inform how to shift state and local resources to reduce the occurrence of COVID-19.”

Testing locations currently open:

Ken Pridgeon Stadium

11355 Falcon Road

Houston, TX 77065

San Jacinto College

8060 Spencer Hwy

Pasadena, TX 77505

Testing locations opening August 10th:

Darrell Tully Stadium

1050 Dairy Ashford

Houston, TX 77079

Kingwood Park Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods Drive

Kingwood, TX 77345

For hours of operation and registration details, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Registration will be available on-site.