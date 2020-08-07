Governor Abbott Announces Federally Funded COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County
August 7, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has established four temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County. Two testing sites in Houston and Pasadena began operations yesterday, and two testing sites in Houston and Kingwood will begin operations on Monday, August 10th. Each location will be able to process 1,250 tests per day, or a total of 60,000 tests across the four sites. These testing sites have been established through a partnership with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, Harris County, and the City of Houston.
"As we address surges in COVID-19 cases across the state, increasing testing is essential to detecting and mitigating the spread of this virus," said Governor Abbott. "I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for providing our communities with the additional resources they need to combat COVID-19."
“The Trump Administration is doubling-down on support to areas hard hit by COVID-19. Standing up surge testing sites is one of many tools the Trump Administration is utilizing to assist local leadership to reduce community spread,” said ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD. “Data including positive rates and demographic data will inform how to shift state and local resources to reduce the occurrence of COVID-19.”
Testing locations currently open:
Ken Pridgeon Stadium
11355 Falcon Road
Houston, TX 77065
San Jacinto College
8060 Spencer Hwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Testing locations opening August 10th:
Darrell Tully Stadium
1050 Dairy Ashford
Houston, TX 77079
Kingwood Park Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Drive
Kingwood, TX 77345
For hours of operation and registration details, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Registration will be available on-site.