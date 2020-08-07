» News » 2020 » Finger Lakes State Park hosts public information m...

Finger Lakes State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 7, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Finger Lakes State Park on Saturday, Aug. 22. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the beach parking lot. The annual youth fishing event will follow at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Finger Lakes State Park is located at 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia. For more information about the public meeting or about other events at the park, call 573-443-5315.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###