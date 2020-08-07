» News » 2020 » Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Jewell Cemeter...

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Jewell Cemetery State Historic Site host public information meeting Aug. 22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 7, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on Saturday, Aug. 22. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Gilbert Shelter at the park.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the informational meeting. Representatives from both Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Jewell Cemetery State Historic Site will be present to provide information about each facility and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located at 5901 S. Highway 163, Columbia. For more information about the meeting or other events at the park, call 573-449-7402.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###