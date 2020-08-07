» News » 2020 » Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts Snakes...

Jefferson Landing State Historic Site hosts Snakes Alive program for ages 8 to 12 Aug. 11

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 7, 2020 – Jefferson Landing State Historic Site invites the public to attend Snakes Alive at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, for an exciting program on Missouri’s native snakes and the benefits they provide. Part of the historic site’s Tuesday @ 2 series, this program will offer participants a hands-on experience with live non-venomous rat snakes where they can hold a shed snake skin and learn how to help Mother Nature’s very own pest control system.

Tuesday @ 2 is a series of interactive programs exploring various aspects of Missouri's cultural and natural history for ages 8 to 12. Similar-themed programming for younger children, ages 4 to 7, is held at the historic site’s Learning @ 11 programs. August programs will be held on the lawn at the Lohman building at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site at 100 Jefferson Street. Seating will be provided under a large shade tent.

Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Jefferson Landing State Historic Site is located at 100 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City. For more information about the event, call Missouri State Museum at (573) 751-2854.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

