Roaring River State Park invites kids to fish for free Aug. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 7, 2020 – Roaring River State Park invites kids under the age of 15 to trout fish for free during the park’s annual Kids’ Free Fishing Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. Youth have the opportunity to fish for free all day with one section of the river designated specifically for youth fishing. The river will be restocked periodically throughout the day.

Children under the age of 15 will be able to obtain free trout tags from the park’s hatchery on Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole and equipment, and park volunteers will be on hand to assist the young anglers. Parents or guardians are also welcome to help their children, but only one pole between the helper and the child may be used at one time. Insect repellent is recommended for all event participants and their families.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and to be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.

Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 outside Cassville. For more information about the event, call the park office at 417-847-2539.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

