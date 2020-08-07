Tenable’s Marty Edwards Appointed Co-Chair of the Control Systems Interagency Working Group

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md. , Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. the Cyber Exposure company, today announced Marty Edwards, Vice President of Operational Technology (OT) Security, has been appointed industry Co-Chair of the Control Systems Interagency Working Group (CSIWG) to promote and advance OT security across the public and private sectors.



“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is excited to announce Marty Edwards as industry co-chair for the CSIWG,” said Bryan Ware, Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA. “Along with our government co-chair, Rick Driggers, Deputy Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA, Marty will be critical in advancing this forum’s efforts for coherent, coordinated and enhanced collaboration and information sharing across the Federal Government, industry and academia. In addition, Marty and Rick will play key roles in developing the strategy, decisions and actions of the CSWIG and communicating them to the interagency bodies and industry stakeholders.”

As the longest-serving director of ICS-CERT, Edwards brings over 30 years of experience to the working group which is tasked with integrating and aligning federal resources to establish a whole-of-community framework for addressing OT risks. The appointment comes on the heels of a joint advisory from CISA and the NSA which warned of ongoing malicious activity targeting critical infrastructure through internet-accessible OT assets.

“As the worlds of IT and OT continue to converge, coordination across all branches of the government and private sector has never been more important to secure these mission- and safety-critical systems,” said Edwards. “I’m thrilled to be appointed co-chair and look forward to working with government and industry partners to promote and advance OT security.”

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .