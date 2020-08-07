/EIN News/ -- WISeKey IoT Early Warning System is now allowing National COVID-19 app development teams to build on top of the “Foresight” platform

Platform to be launched in October 2020 during an event in NY

Geneva, Switzerland – August 7, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has finalized the integration of an IoT Early Warning System (EWS) designed with the objective of saving lives through early detection and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Foresight Platform is fully compatible with the PEPP-PT Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing, conceived as the backbone for national apps that would comply with Europe's strict privacy rules and be able to "talk" to each other across borders.

The Foresight Early Warning System is the core component of the Digital Transformation Plan announced by WISeKey which is expected to last 3 years and is already the main priority of WISeKey by developing and acquiring disruptive technologies and harness their power to overcome key challenges of a complex world and unlock new growth opportunities. We broadened our offerings to reach new audiences, such as bringing WISeID technology to the fight against COVID-19 with the development of spacelab editions such as WIShelter and WISeTravel.

The scale of the impact of disruptive technology adoption on businesses has never been more apparent than now as the technology is required to contain the spread of COVID-19. All WISeKey technologies starting from Digital Identities, AI, Blockchain, IoT Semiconductors to cloud-based services and cybersecurity solutions have become the lifeline of businesses irrespective of their size or industry.

WISeKey currently provides cybersecurity and IoT solutions to several of the world’s most successful businesses and consumer brands. Every day customers use 1.5 billion WISeKey-based chips in products that connect people, secure objects and enhance the interactions of machines with humans.

The Foresight platform now includes all of WISeKey’s IoT network of interconnected systems and advances in digital certification, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and ubiquitous connectivity which are the pillars of the Digital Transformation process the company started this year with the objective of diversifying its revenue sources by leveraging its business process, business model, domain, and cultural/organizational.

Leveraging its IoT-sensors equipped with WIShelter app capable of measuring temperature and providing geolocation of targeted quarantines, WISeKey’s technology can help mitigate the spread the coronavirus. IoT, a network of interconnected systems and advances in digital certification, data analytics, AI and ubiquitous connectivity, can help by providing an early warning system to curb the spread of infectious diseases.

WISeKey uses its network of Blockchain Centers of Excellence in cooperation with enterprises, cities, and national governments to collectively create a massive global network of IoT sensors interconnected to the Foresight Early Warning System. Using the network of billions of interconnected smarts IoT sensors we can detect the spread of viruses by combining the anonymized digital identity with the behavior of a person. However, this would require standardization, planning and implementation on a global scale and, a special focus on privacy, to develop the Early Warning System. Lack of security increases the risk of users’ personal information being hacked while the data is collected and transmitted to the IoT device. IoT devices are connected with a consumer network, and sometimes unauthorized users might exploit existing security vulnerabilities, if the infrastructure is not properly secured.

The first phase of the ultra-low-power Bluetooth 5 secure beacon implementation was developed using WISeKey’s VaultIC407, the RSL10 and N34TS108 temperature sensor from ON Semiconductor, as well as Tatwah’s BLE IT-005 IP68 class Beacon. The device has an outstanding battery life, with no compromise to security. The secure implementation allows replay attack protection, device clone protection, VaultIC absence detection, revocation capability, measurement validity check, and true temperature display.

WISeKey has combined a complete set of technologies to guarantee health data integrity and confidentiality:

A secure element is added to the RPM device to protect the data at source and encrypt & digitally sign them over a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection to a local communication gateway. This secure element is either a certified WISeKey’s VaultIC407 added to the device microprocessor, or

a secure enclave of this microprocessor based on WISeKey’s proven security Intellectual Properties (IPs).

a secure enclave of this microprocessor based on WISeKey’s proven security Intellectual Properties (IPs). Patients’ drugs containers and other sensitive consumables are equipped with NanoSealRT , the WISeKey’s NFC solution to provide any object with a communication channel for authentication, tracking or interactivity purpose.

, the WISeKey’s NFC solution to provide any object with a communication channel for authentication, tracking or interactivity purpose. A local gateway connects all medical devices at home to the HDO server through a 5G network. Similarly, to connected devices, the gateway contains a VaultIC407 or WISeKey’s security IPs to protect the local BLE network of medical devices and guarantee the health data integrity and confidentiality until the HDO server.

or to protect the local BLE network of medical devices and guarantee the health data integrity and confidentiality until the HDO server. WISeKey’s VaultiTrust service for secure data generation and injection into secure elements is at the heart of this infrastructure. It provides any object with a strong digital identity.

service for secure data generation and injection into secure elements is at the heart of this infrastructure. It provides any object with a strong digital identity. On the HDO server, patient’s medical data are still managed under a consistent security scheme with WISeKey’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) based on the OISTE Foundation Root-Of-Trust. WISeKey’s blockchain technology is used whenever a secured distributed ledger must assure the ubiquitous availability of the data.

Want to know more about WISeKey’s Security for Telehealth Applications? Please visit our website: https://www.wisekey.com/solutions/iot-connected-devices/iot-security/.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

The securities offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States of America Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of said Act.