Senator Santarsiero To Host Virtual LGBTQ+ Resource Fair for Seniors

BUCKS COUNTY – August 7, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will be hosting a virtual resource fair for LGBTQ+ seniors on Tuesday, August 11th at 7pm.  The event will feature speakers from diverse organizations serving the local LGBTQ+ community.

“I am very excited to be able to offer this virtual program for our LGBTQ+ seniors,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “Our speakers bring years of expertise on issues of great importance, including health and human rights.   I am looking forward to a robust discussion, and value the opportunity to share resources and connect virtually with the LGBTQ+ community, despite the pandemic.”

The speakers for the event are:

  • Ron Strouse, Mayor of Doylestown (Moderator)
  • Dan Stewart, MSG, Assistant Director for the HRC Aging Equality Project
  • Terri Clark, MPH, SAGE Care Certified Trainer
  • Julia Allen, Legal Advocate for Bucks County, SeniorLAW Center
  • Brendan Corbalis, Esq., Assistant Director Victims Services, SeniorLAW Center

For more information or to RSVP, and receive the link to participate, contact Nancy Adam at nancy.adam@pasenate.com or 215-489-5000. All are welcome.

