Senator Santarsiero To Host Virtual LGBTQ+ Resource Fair for Seniors

BUCKS COUNTY – August 7, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will be hosting a virtual resource fair for LGBTQ+ seniors on Tuesday, August 11th at 7pm. The event will feature speakers from diverse organizations serving the local LGBTQ+ community.

“I am very excited to be able to offer this virtual program for our LGBTQ+ seniors,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Our speakers bring years of expertise on issues of great importance, including health and human rights. I am looking forward to a robust discussion, and value the opportunity to share resources and connect virtually with the LGBTQ+ community, despite the pandemic.”

The speakers for the event are:

Ron Strouse, Mayor of Doylestown (Moderator)

Dan Stewart, MSG, Assistant Director for the HRC Aging Equality Project

Terri Clark, MPH, SAGE Care Certified Trainer

Julia Allen, Legal Advocate for Bucks County, SeniorLAW Center

Brendan Corbalis, Esq., Assistant Director Victims Services, SeniorLAW Center

For more information or to RSVP, and receive the link to participate, contact Nancy Adam at nancy.adam@pasenate.com or 215-489-5000. All are welcome.

###