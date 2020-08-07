Senator Santarsiero, Representatives Warren and Galloway, Announce $35,050 Grant to Morrisville Borough School District for Education Continuity

MORRISVILLE – August 7, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), along with state Representatives Perry Warren (D-31) and John Galloway (D-140), announced that Morrisville Borough School District will receive a $35,050 Continuing of Education Equity Grant (CEEG) for the 2020-21 academic year from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

CEEG grants are designed to help provide access and inclusion for all learners by bridging the gap for students who are currently limited in their ability to participate in continuity of education. These grants may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used towards providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework. Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.

“I am pleased to see Morrisville School District receive this critical funding to help ensure its students have the resources they need to succeed,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “During these uncertain times, our school districts need support as they work to protect the health and safety of teachers and students while providing quality education to all students. I have long advocated for funding for Morrisville School District, and will continue to urge PDE to increase funding to the district.”

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition to remote learning was challenging for schools and students,” said Rep. Warren. “Many school districts were short on the technical resources to teach remotely. This grant will help ensure that Morrisville students will have the tools required to learn remotely.”

“All of our children should have equal access to a great education,” said Rep. Galloway. “This money will help level the playing field by ensuring that Morrisville students will have the tools needed to succeed academically.”

In May, Sen. Santarsiero and Reps. Warren and Galloway sent a letter to Governor Wolf requesting supplemental funding for Morrisville School District to help purchase hot spots and Chromebooks to assist in distance learning, and to review the funding formula used to allocate state funds to the district.

For more information on PDE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the PDE website.

###