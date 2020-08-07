Arch Biopartners to Hold LSALT Peptide Webinar and Q&A Session August 18, 2020 at 11am EST

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) announced today that it will host a webinar on August 18, 2020 at 11:00am EST to present an overview of the LSALT Peptide development program and upcoming Phase II human trial to treat inflammation in patients with severe complications from Covid-19. The presenters of the webinar will include key members of the Arch science and management team, including LSALT co-inventors Dr. Stephen Robbins, Ph.D. and Dr. Donna Senger Ph.D, Dr. Daniel Muruve, Chief Science Officer, and Dr. David Luke, author of the Phase II protocol. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.



“This is an exciting time in our company and we look forward to providing investors with an opportunity to hear directly from the inventors of LSALT peptide and members of our clinical team,” said Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners.

To participate in the webinar, please register here: https://forms.gle/V4MtwX5dEX3EADWu7

Questions can be submitted in the link above or anonymously during the event.

About the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

The Phase II trial will be a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The composite primary endpoint of the phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs and kidneys.

The Phase II results will be used to design a Phase III registration trial, including higher patient numbers and optimal drug dosing.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway for multiple medical indications.

LSALT peptide (Metablok) is a novel peptide drug candidate and the lead DPEP-1 inhibitor in the Arch development pipeline. In August 2019, a scientific team led by Arch scientists Drs. Senger and Robbins published a paper in the journal Cell describing a novel mechanism of action for organ inflammation. In the publication, DPEP-1 was identified for the first time as a major leukocyte (white blood cell) adhesion receptor on the lung, liver and kidney endothelium in pre-clinical models. LSALT differs from typical anti-inflammatory drugs by targeting this novel adhesion receptor rather than targeting individual cytokines, of which there are over 30 currently known.

A total of 40 out of 52 healthy, normal volunteers received LSALT peptide during the recent placebo-controlled Phase I human trial. In all cases, Metablok was well tolerated during the trial and no significant drug-related adverse effects were observed.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com.

The Company has 60,782,302 common shares outstanding.

