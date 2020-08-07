Ron Bauer Announces the Closing of His Scholarship Campaign
Ron Bauer understands firsthand the value of obtaining a post-secondary degree. Bauer is proud to provide financial aid to six deserving individuals.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly successful venture capitalist, Ron Bauer is pleased to announce the closing of his Academic Scholarship Campaign. After an overwhelmingly high applicant response, Bauer and his team are excited to select the winners over the next several weeks.
Ron Bauer will award six academic scholarships (with values of $500, $1,000, and $2,000 USD) to students currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary intuition in North America. Alongside the online application form, individuals were required to submit a 750-word essay detailing a business idea that relates to life sciences, biotech, venture capital, corporate finance, or entrepreneurship.
As an innovator and natural-born businessman, Ron Bauer looks forward to reading the online submissions and helping support one's path to professional success.
Ron Bauer would also like to formally thank all the individuals who took the time to apply. For more information on the Academic Scholarship Program please visit the official site here.
Winners will be contacted via phone or email in the upcoming weeks.
About Ron Bauer
With extensive professional experience in various sectors including, life sciences, technology and gaming, and natural resources, Bauer argues that receiving a post-secondary education opens up a wide range of career opportunities.
Having graduated from the University of Cambridge Judge Business School with a Masters in Business Administration, Bauer attributes much of his professional success to his early days in University.
Additionally, given the current state of the global economy, Ron Bauer believes now is the best time to provide support in the form of financial aid as many individuals are struggling to cover the cost of tuition.
