Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,772 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf: Congress Must Extend $600 Federal Unemployment Benefit to Help Pennsylvanians

After joining U.S. Senator Bob Casey earlier this week to call for an extension to the $600 federal unemployment benefit, Governor Tom Wolf is again urging Congress to act quickly and continue this lifeline for out of work Pennsylvanians.

“COVID-19 has brought about an unprecedented situation where hardworking Pennsylvanians, some of whom have been steadily employed since they were teenagers, lost their jobs or are unable to find work,” said Gov. Wolf. “This federal unemployment program is helping thousands of Pennsylvania families to pay their bills and put food on the table. These are people who work hard and want a job, so an abrupt loss of this financial support will be devasting to them and harm our economy.”

“Congress must act quickly and continue the extra $600 benefit. Pennsylvanians deserve all of the support possible during this crisis, and they need this benefit right now. That’s why I’m imploring Congressional Republicans to do the right thing and pass an extension of this critical program.”

The FPUC program, funded entirely by the CARES Act, ended on July 25. The U.S. House of Representatives has already voted to continue the benefit, but the Senate has yet to approve its extension.

“More than $15 billion in FPUC funds have been put directly into the pockets of over 2 million Pennsylvanians since this program was implemented in mid-April,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “For every week that Congress delays and fails to extend this program, Pennsylvanians lose $1 billion in support. That’s money we can’t afford to lose.”

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) manages the state’s regular unemployment compensation program and new federal CARES Act unemployment programs, including FPUC.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf: Congress Must Extend $600 Federal Unemployment Benefit to Help Pennsylvanians

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.