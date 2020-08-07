Moms Demand Action Names Michael Weinstein a “Gun Sense Candidate” for House District 81
Weinstein receives support from gun safety organization and leader Fred Guttenberg, Parkland parent and gun safety activist
This will be an important election for Florida’s future. That’s why I am endorsing Michael Weinstein for Florida House of Representatives, District 81. ”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, Democratic candidate for State House, District 81, announced Moms Demand Action, a nonpartisan, grassroots movement for Americans fighting for public safety measures that protect people against gun violence has awarded Michael the distinction of “Gun Sense Candidate”, and Fred Guttenberg, Parkland parent and local gun safety advocate, has endorsed his campaign for Florida State House District 81.
— Fred Guttenberg
As an Assistant State Attorney, Michael saw first-hand the horrific consequences of gun violence. That is why he is committed to fighting for the common-sense gun legislation we need to keep our communities, schools, and residents safe. Michael will fight for:
*Expanded firearm storage laws to better prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands
*Strengthened firearm prohibitions for domestic abusers, including non-married partners
*Expanded background checks on weapons and ammunition
*A ban on assault weapons
*A limit on high capacity magazines
*Gun violence is preventable, and Michael looks forward to working with Moms Demand Action to pass critical gun legislation that makes our neighborhoods safer.
Moms Demand Action has named Michael Weinstein a “Gun Sense Candidate.” About 1,912 candidates are committed to governing with gun safety in mind if elected in 2020. Along with supporting candidates for gun safety, Moms Demand Action petitions for Red Flag Laws, updating background checks, as well as disarming domestic abusers to prevent gun violence in America.
Moms Demand Action has established a chapter in every state of the country and Washington, D.C. and, along with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network, it is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly 6 million supporters and more than 350,000 donors.
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland Parent and Gun Safety Activist also endorsed Weinstein’s campaign saying, “This will be an important election for Florida’s future. That’s why I am endorsing Michael Weinstein for Florida House of Representatives, District 81. As an Assistant State Attorney, Michael saw first-hand the horrors of gun violence. He is committed to fighting for the changes that need to occur to keep our communities, schools, and residents safe from gun violence. In addition to the law that we passed after Parkland, which resulted in Red Flag laws that save lives and raised the age to 21, we need additional common-sense gun safety legislation including expanded background checks on weapons and ammunition, a ban on assault weapons, and a limit on high capacity magazines. The time to act is now. We cannot afford to wait. Michael Weinstein has my support.”
As State Representative, Michael Weinstein will fight every day to ensure District 81 has a voice that reflects community values. He will get things done, pass meaningful legislation and bring home results for families, children and businesses.
Michael Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Michael served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served 3 terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Michael Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe in. Michael’s grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Michael Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18th.
To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.
Jonathan Cooper
Michael Weinstein for State House Campaign
+1 561-689-9787
email us here